Powder Blue Podcast: Todd Zolecki Talks Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay
05/06/2020
- Todd Zolecki joins us to discuss is new book, Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay
Excited to announce that "Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay" will be available in May, wherever books are sold. #Doc #RoyHalladay— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) February 24, 2020
- The Korean Baseball League
- Is Trevor Plouffe an MLB insider?
