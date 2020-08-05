PRACTICE By Allen Iverson -- As performed May 7, 2002

By Mitch Nathanson, Historical Columnist

Anybody tells you that I missed practice --

If a coach says I miss practice

And y’all hear it.

Then that’s that.

I might have missed one practice this year.

But if somebody says,

He doesn’t come to practice

It can be one practice

Out of all the practices this year

That’s enough.

If I can’t practice I can’t practice.

If I’m hurt I’m hurt.

Simple as that.

It ain’t about that.

It isn’t.

It’s not about that.

At all.

But it’s easy to talk about.

It’s easy to sum it up

When you talk about practice.

We’re sitting here, I’m supposed to be the franchise player,

And we’re talkin’ about practice.

We’re talkin’ about practice.

Not a game

Not a game

Not a game

We’re talkin’ about practice.

Not a game.

Not the game that I go out there and die for.

And play every game like it’s my last.

Not the game.

We’re talkin’ about practice, man.

How silly is that?

We’re talkin’ about practice.

I know I’m supposed to be there.

I know I’m supposed to lead by example.

I know that.

And I’m not shoving it aside like it don’t mean anything.

I know it’s important.

I do.

I honestly do.

But we’re talkin’ about practice, man.

What are we talkin’ about?

Practice?

We’re talkin’ about practice, man.

We’re talkin’ about practice.

We’re talkin’ about practice.

We ain’t talkin’ about the game.

We’re talkin’ about practice, man.

When you come in the arena,

And you see me play --

You see me play, don’t you?

You see me give everything I got, right?

But we’re talkin’ about practice right now.

It’s funny to me, too.

It’s strange to me, too.

But we’re talkin’ about practice, man.

We’re not even talking about the game.

The actual game – when it matters.

We’re talking about practice.

