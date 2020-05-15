Section 247 Show: The Great Football Movie Debate Part Uno
05/15/2020
The Doc, Watkins, and the live audience debated the best and most overrated football movies in Part Uno of The Great Football Movie Debate. Plus which TEAM's should have a movie made about them?
Part Deux airs LIVE on Tuesday night at 9:05 PM/EDT on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Join the guys as they debate their top 5 fictional players, fictional teams, and fictional coaches!
Can't watch live?! Click on the PodOmatic link below and "follow" the show to be notified when audio drops!
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.