Sixers can return to training facility as New Jersey lightens restrictions

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

It may never have been said before, but the Sixers are lucky that they opted to have their training facility in Camden New Jersey. Earlier today the governor of New Jersey lifted the ban on professional sports in the state.

UPDATE: Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel. pic.twitter.com/yMrCFtSyqY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

As of now teams are now allowed back in their training facility, which is big news for the Sixers. Now the team can get back to work as they get ready on a possible return to NBA action.

This ban could now have come at a better time. The Sixers were one of the last few remaining teams to have their training facilities reopened, but that is now no longer an issue.

#sixers are one of three potential playoff teams that hasn’t re-opened their practice facility yet. #celtics, #mavs are the other two. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) May 26, 2020

Although nothing is set in stone, it seems that we are very close to a return plan for the NBA season. The Sixers are slightly behind the eight ball being one of the last teams to have their facility reopened, but now its time to get back to work to be ready to compete for an NBA championship when the return plan is confirmed.



