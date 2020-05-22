Was Sam Hinkie a Good GM?

94.1 WIP is putting to rest a few debates this week and I believe it's a genius strategy for a time like this. In this podcast, I look at Sam Hinkie's tenure with the Philadelphia Sixers and voice my opinion on if I believe he did a great job or not. Spoiler alert, he did a FANTASTIC job. Acquiring superstar talent to get out of the 8th seed. Bravo Sam, that's EXACTLY what you did! Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are pieces to build around for years to come. 50+ win seasons and consistent playoff runs. That's what the goal of the process was. It's not about "winning the championship or it's a failure." That's silly. It's about having a chance to win it.