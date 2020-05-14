YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #79 - Bracket Preview (Feat. Thrash94Gaming)

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The newest YWT podcast episode is out and it provides a preview of our new bracket, choosing the greatest NHL team of all-time.

Host Kyle Collington is joined by YouTube gamer and massive Detroit Red Wings fan Thrash94Gaming to discuss the teams within the bracket, notably the Detroit Red Wings nominees within the bracket that is officially underway as of noon Thursday.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the latest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see future shows.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Thrash94Gaming @Thrash94Gaming, follow Mike Giletto Sr. on Twitter @MikeFromSJersey, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

