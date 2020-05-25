YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #80 - Playoff Hockey?

The newest YWT podcast episode is out and finally, there is some news about a possible return for the NHL.

Host Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso provide insight into the latest regarding a return to play, including the 24-team playoff format that was approved by the NHLPA on Friday and what it could mean for the Flyers. They also look at some discussions regarding the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year and talk about the current "Greatest NHL Team of All Time" bracket, which reached the Final Four this week.

