Brandon Brooks Suffers Torn Achilles

So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love ✊🏽

The injury is in the opposite leg from the tear he suffered at the end of the 2018 season.

The 2020 NFL season is months away, but the Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a devastating blow on Monday as right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon working out at the NovaCare Complex.

Less than two weeks ago, Brooks was named to Pro Football Focus' Top 50 players entering this season, so the blow is a massive one to a unit that would surely have been at the top of the league.

When Brooks suffered the injury in 2018, he managed to return on a expedited timeline of eight months. That timeline would put him in position to return in March, so he figures to miss the entire 2020 campaign.

The injury occurred during some jogging at the Novacare Complex. Brooks was in the building since he was returning from his previous should injury that ended his 2019 season.

The injury likely means that his last three campaigns have been ended by a serious injury.

The Eagles depth chart on the offensive line is pretty bare and Matt Pryor, whose two games of play make him the most experienced backup, figures to replace him in the lineup.

Jason Peters remains available, but the Eagles would need to shuffle someone to fill a guard position as left guard Isaac Seumalo is the only starter with experience playing different positions in recent years.

Brooks has been named to the Pro Bowl the past three seasons, been named a First Team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl since joining the Eagles and publicly seeking help for his anxiety and improving his game in the process.

Brooks is under contract for four more seasons after 2020, but the team does have an option following the 2021 season.