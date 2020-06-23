Four More in Phillies Organization Test Positive for COVID-19

The State of Florida continues to be one of the biggest hot spots for the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. With Phillies Spring headquarters in Clearwater, Florida serving as a rehab and training location for some, those in Phillies organization were located in a more susceptible part of the country. After announcing on Friday that eight members of the organization tested positive, on Tuesday we learned that four more tested positive.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic was among those to report four more positive tests:

The Phillies have not commented on the severity of the virus in any affected.

Meanwhile Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association were unable to agree on any plan to play. MLB has asked players to let them know by 5:00 p.m. today if they are able to report to a July 1 start to Spring Training. That may not be guaranteed as player COVID-19 cases mount and players worry about safety.