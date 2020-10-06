MLB Players Association Makes Latest Proposal

The players’ new plan is 25 games fewer than its previous one and 13 games more than the proposal made Monday by MLB. It also includes a provision for expanding the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 from 10 teams to 16 (eight per league), an arrangement the owners have pushed for strongly.

Lauber notes that the season would run from July 11 to October 11.

However, it appears that Major League Baseball will not budge from the season's end-date of September 27. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the television networks want to keep the playoff season intact. That would be important when it comes to revenues. So MLB and the MLBPA are getting closer on a number of games to play. In between 76 and 89 is 82, a number discussed in the past. Could the MLB and MLBPA agree on a deal for 82 at full pro-rated pay, with deferral of some salaries to help them balance the 2020 books?

They're getting closer. There is still plenty of work to do, though.