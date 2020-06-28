Phillies Release 60-Player Pool, Highlighted By Bohm, Howard



Alec Bohm is elegible to join the Phillies this season (Frank Klose/Sports Talk Philly)

The Phillies, like other teams, submitted their 60-player pool from which they will put together a team for their 2020 season. The Phillies took advantage of their Spring Training depth to put together a group full of depth heading into the 2020 season. The list includes top prospects Spencer Howard and Alec Bohm.

Here is the list released by the Phillies on Sunday night:

Right-handed pitchers:

Victor Arano

Jake Arrieta

Connor Brogdon

Enyel De Los Santos

Zach Eflin

Edgar Garcia

Deolis Garcia

Spencer Howard

Tommy Hunter

Trevor Kelley

Mauricio Llovera

Reggie McClain

Hector Neris

Aaron Nola

Bud Norris

Blake Parker

Nick Pivetta

Ramon Rosso

Addison Russ

Connor Seabold

Robert Stock

Vince Velasquez

Zach Wheeler

Left-Handed Pitchers:

Jose Alvarez

Garrett Cleavinger

Cole Irvin

Damon Jones

Francisco Liriano

Adam Morgan

Jojo Romero

Ranger Suarez

Catchers:

Deivy Grullon

Andrew Knapp

J.T. Realmuto

Infielders:

Alec Bohm

Logan Forsythe

Phil Gosselin

Didi Gregorius

Josh Harrison

Rhys Hoskins

Scott Kingery

Jean Segura

Ronald Torreyes

Neil Walker

Outfielders:

Jay Bruce

Kyle Garlick

Bryce Harper

Adam Haseley

Mikie Mahtook

Nick Martini

Andrew McCutchen

Roman Quinn

Nick Williams

The Phillies released Matt Szczur and Drew Storen in the hours leading up to the deadline.

While Bohm and Howard are on the list, there is no guarantee the players will make the Opening Day Roster. Other players in the "pool" not on the 40-man roster will likely train in Allentown at Coca-Cola Park, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Phillies could hold their top prospects back to find the right moment to move forward.

"Summer Camp" as the Phillies are calling it, will be held at Citizens Bank Park. Not all 60 players will report there; some may head to Allentown to help the team spread out for safety.

Not on the list is reliever Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez is headed to the 60-day injured list for an elbow strain. He could undergo "Tommy John" surgery soon.

The rules state, "Any injured non-40-man-roster players will continue to count against the team’s Player Pool unless they are removed through one of the aforementioned transactions." That would seemingly mean that David Robertson will not return in 2020.

The Phillies have also left Odubel Herrera off of the 60-player pool. Herrera was outrighted to Triple-A and had been in minor league camp. He will be paid this season, but will not play unless the Phillies were to trade Herrera or release him, which seems unlikely.