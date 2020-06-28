Phillies Release 60-Player Pool, Highlighted By Bohm, Howard
Alec Bohm is elegible to join the Phillies this season (Frank Klose/Sports Talk Philly)
The Phillies, like other teams, submitted their 60-player pool from which they will put together a team for their 2020 season. The Phillies took advantage of their Spring Training depth to put together a group full of depth heading into the 2020 season. The list includes top prospects Spencer Howard and Alec Bohm.
Here is the list released by the Phillies on Sunday night:
Right-handed pitchers:
- Victor Arano
- Jake Arrieta
- Connor Brogdon
- Enyel De Los Santos
- Zach Eflin
- Edgar Garcia
- Deolis Garcia
- Spencer Howard
- Tommy Hunter
- Trevor Kelley
- Mauricio Llovera
- Reggie McClain
- Hector Neris
- Aaron Nola
- Bud Norris
- Blake Parker
- Nick Pivetta
- Ramon Rosso
- Addison Russ
- Connor Seabold
- Robert Stock
- Vince Velasquez
- Zach Wheeler
Left-Handed Pitchers:
- Jose Alvarez
- Garrett Cleavinger
- Cole Irvin
- Damon Jones
- Francisco Liriano
- Adam Morgan
- Jojo Romero
- Ranger Suarez
Catchers:
- Deivy Grullon
- Andrew Knapp
- J.T. Realmuto
Infielders:
- Alec Bohm
- Logan Forsythe
- Phil Gosselin
- Didi Gregorius
- Josh Harrison
- Rhys Hoskins
- Scott Kingery
- Jean Segura
- Ronald Torreyes
- Neil Walker
Outfielders:
- Jay Bruce
- Kyle Garlick
- Bryce Harper
- Adam Haseley
- Mikie Mahtook
- Nick Martini
- Andrew McCutchen
- Roman Quinn
- Nick Williams
The Phillies released Matt Szczur and Drew Storen in the hours leading up to the deadline.
While Bohm and Howard are on the list, there is no guarantee the players will make the Opening Day Roster. Other players in the "pool" not on the 40-man roster will likely train in Allentown at Coca-Cola Park, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Phillies could hold their top prospects back to find the right moment to move forward.
"Summer Camp" as the Phillies are calling it, will be held at Citizens Bank Park. Not all 60 players will report there; some may head to Allentown to help the team spread out for safety.
Not on the list is reliever Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez is headed to the 60-day injured list for an elbow strain. He could undergo "Tommy John" surgery soon.
The rules state, "Any injured non-40-man-roster players will continue to count against the team’s Player Pool unless they are removed through one of the aforementioned transactions." That would seemingly mean that David Robertson will not return in 2020.
The Phillies have also left Odubel Herrera off of the 60-player pool. Herrera was outrighted to Triple-A and had been in minor league camp. He will be paid this season, but will not play unless the Phillies were to trade Herrera or release him, which seems unlikely.
