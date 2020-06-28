Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Tobias Harris Opens Up on ESPN's First Take

Phillies Release 60-Player Pool, Highlighted By Bohm, Howard

06/28/2020

IMG_1448
Alec Bohm is elegible to join the Phillies this season (Frank Klose/Sports Talk Philly)

The Phillies, like other teams, submitted their 60-player pool from which they will put together a team for their 2020 season.  The Phillies took advantage of their Spring Training depth to put together a group full of depth heading into the 2020 season.  The list includes top prospects Spencer Howard and Alec Bohm.

Here is the list released by the Phillies on Sunday night:

Right-handed pitchers:

  • Victor Arano
  • Jake Arrieta
  • Connor Brogdon
  • Enyel De Los Santos
  • Zach Eflin
  • Edgar Garcia
  • Deolis Garcia
  • Spencer Howard
  • Tommy Hunter
  • Trevor Kelley
  • Mauricio Llovera
  • Reggie McClain
  • Hector Neris
  • Aaron Nola
  • Bud Norris
  • Blake Parker
  • Nick Pivetta
  • Ramon Rosso
  • Addison Russ
  • Connor Seabold
  • Robert Stock
  • Vince Velasquez
  • Zach Wheeler

Left-Handed Pitchers:

  • Jose Alvarez
  • Garrett Cleavinger
  • Cole Irvin
  • Damon Jones
  • Francisco Liriano
  • Adam Morgan
  • Jojo Romero
  • Ranger Suarez

Catchers:

  • Deivy Grullon
  • Andrew Knapp
  • J.T. Realmuto

Infielders:

  • Alec Bohm
  • Logan Forsythe
  • Phil Gosselin
  • Didi Gregorius
  • Josh Harrison
  • Rhys Hoskins
  • Scott Kingery
  • Jean Segura
  • Ronald Torreyes
  • Neil Walker

Outfielders:

  • Jay Bruce
  • Kyle Garlick
  • Bryce Harper
  • Adam Haseley
  • Mikie Mahtook
  • Nick Martini
  • Andrew McCutchen
  • Roman Quinn
  • Nick Williams

The Phillies released Matt Szczur and Drew Storen in the hours leading up to the deadline.

While Bohm and Howard are on the list, there is no guarantee the players will make the Opening Day Roster.  Other players in the "pool" not on the 40-man roster will likely train in Allentown at Coca-Cola Park, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.  The Phillies could hold their top prospects back to find the right moment to move forward.

"Summer Camp" as the Phillies are calling it, will be held at Citizens Bank Park.  Not all 60 players will report there; some may head to Allentown to help the team spread out for safety.

Not on the list is reliever Seranthony Dominguez.   Dominguez is headed to the 60-day injured list for an elbow strain.  He could undergo "Tommy John" surgery soon.

The rules state, "Any injured non-40-man-roster players will continue to count against the team’s Player Pool unless they are removed through one of the aforementioned transactions."  That would seemingly mean that David Robertson will not return in 2020.

The Phillies have also left Odubel Herrera off of the 60-player pool.  Herrera was outrighted to Triple-A and had been in minor league camp.  He will be paid this season, but will not play unless the Phillies were to trade Herrera or release him, which seems unlikely.

Posted by on 06/28/2020 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)