Phillies Sign First Round Pick Abel

While Major League Baseball was on pause, the draft continued on the same day scheduled, June 12. The Phillies used their first round pick on high school pitcher Mick Abel, a right-handed pitcher out of Jesuit High School in Oregon. At the time of the signing, Phillies scouting director Brian Barber expressed optimism that a deal could come together. That happened on Wednesday.

The Phillies announced the move on Wednesday:

Abel signed above the their slot for the first round pick.

Oregon Live reports that Abel signed for $4.08 million, above the $3.89 slot number. The Phillies spent less on rounds four and five, which allowed them to spend more on Abel. Oregon Live says that the additional money helped convince Abel to forego his college plans.

Abel had committed to the University of Oregon. But instead of becoming a Duck, Abel is a Phillie, though there is no place for him to report at the moment. Typically, draft picks join the Gulf Coast League and often join Short-Season Williamsport. Even Phillies camp in Clearwater is shut down at the moment.

Abel expressed his excitement on Twitter, "So excited to be part of the Phillies organization! Time to get to work! #ringthebell".