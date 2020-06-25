Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Report: Realmuto Deal "Could Come Quickly"

Phillies Sign First Round Pick Abel

06/25/2020

1500x500
(Image via Mick Abel, Twitter)

While Major League Baseball was on pause, the draft continued on the same day scheduled, June 12.  The Phillies used their first round pick on high school pitcher Mick Abel, a right-handed pitcher out of Jesuit High School in Oregon.  At the time of the signing, Phillies scouting director Brian Barber expressed optimism that a deal could come together.  That happened on Wednesday.

The Phillies announced the move on Wednesday:

Abel signed above the their slot for the first round pick.

Oregon Live reports that Abel signed for $4.08 million, above the $3.89 slot number.  The Phillies spent less on rounds four and five, which allowed them to spend more on Abel.  Oregon Live says that the additional money helped convince Abel to forego his college plans.

Abel had committed to the University of Oregon.  But instead of becoming a Duck, Abel is a Phillie, though there is no place for him to report at the moment.  Typically, draft picks join the Gulf Coast League and often join Short-Season Williamsport.   Even Phillies camp in Clearwater is shut down at the moment.

Abel expressed his excitement on Twitter, "So excited to be part of the Phillies organization! Time to get to work! #ringthebell". 

 

Posted by on 06/25/2020 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)