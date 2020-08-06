Processed: A Philadelphia 76ers Podcast #16 | Did Iverson Change the Game? Ben Simmons Injury & More

Brodes & D.Rey get into Allen Iverson's birthday as he turns 45. Was he more impactful to the game of basketball or to culture? Also, it's time to start talking about the Xs and Os of hoops now that the "NBA is back!" How does Ben Simmons' injury factor into the Sixers' run? Will Al Horford come off the bench? Will Mike Scott play center at any point? All that and more on this episode of Processed!