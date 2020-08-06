Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
"LOL": The Latest MLB Proposal to Players to Return to Play

Processed: A Philadelphia 76ers Podcast #16 | Did Iverson Change the Game? Ben Simmons Injury & More

06/08/2020

Brodes & D.Rey get into Allen Iverson's birthday as he turns 45. Was he more impactful to the game of basketball or to culture? Also, it's time to start talking about the Xs and Os of hoops now that the "NBA is back!" How does Ben Simmons' injury factor into the Sixers' run? Will Al Horford come off the bench? Will Mike Scott play center at any point? All that and more on this episode of Processed!

 

Process

Posted by on 06/08/2020 in Sixers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)