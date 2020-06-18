Report: Knicks to Interview Sixer's Assistant Coach

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

As most NBA teams are gearing for play to resume, some are starting to gear up for the 2021 season. One of these teams planning for the future is the New York Knicks, as they look to fill their head coaching void.

The news came out today that they have their sights set on a coach in the Sixers’ staff. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported today that the team plans to interview assistant coach Ime Udoka to fill their head coaching void.

The Knicks plan to interview 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020

The Knicks are now the second team that has expressed interest in Brett Brown’s top assistant. The Chicago Bulls also came out and said he is one of their top choices if they plan to change head coaches.

Udoka is looked at as one of the top assistant coaches in the league, and it’s no secret that the Sixers are going to have their hands full if they want to keep him on their sidelines moving forward.

Between his time as a player and years spent on the sidelines, Udokah has built up quite the resume. Making it no surprise that a team is looking to allow him to run a young team looking to rebuild.

As more teams continue to express interest in Udoka, it puts the Sixers in an interesting position. There is a good chance that this season could be Brett Brown’s last in Philadelphia, and Udoka would have to be the clear favorite to be his successor. Which could leave the organization in a position where they move on from Brown out of fear of potentially missing out on Udoka.



