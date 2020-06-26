Report: Sixers Schedule Released

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Earlier tonight the NBA released the schedule for all 22 teams when play resumes at the end of July. The Sixers will play their first game on August 1st against the Indiana Pacers.

Here is how the rest of their schedule will play out:

The Sixers had one of the easiest schedules before the season was suspended, and that still holds now. Another positive for them is that they will have to play one back to back in these eight games when they will play the Suns and Raptors.

How the games have been laid out favors the Sixers nicely. Their two main opponents in this stretch are the Pacers and the Raptors, and those games will be played on opposite ends of the schedule.

Currently, the Sixers sit at sixth place in the Eastern Conference with the potential to move up. If the Sixers can take advantage of their weaker schedule they can find themselves in the top four of the conference.

One game you might want to circle is the final game of the schedule against the Houston Rockets. As we know the Rockets now run the smallest lineup in the league, and they will be facing off against a Sixers’ lineup that is potentially the biggest in the league. That game should be a good clash of old school versus new school.

All in all, this could be a good stretch for the Sixers. Six of the eight games are winnable games for the Sixers, and the other two could fall their way as well. Gaining momentum before the playoffs are crucial, and the Sixers have a chance to go into the playoffs strong.



