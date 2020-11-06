Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
NHL, NHLPA Agree on Tentative Start Date for Phase 3 Training Camps

Section 247 Show: Imperfect- A Discussion about Roy Halladay

06/11/2020

247 KG V6

The Doc & Watkins are joined by special guest Bob Sharpe, formerly of Rant Sports, to discuss ESPN's E60 on all-time Phillies great Roy Halladay.  How shocking was the revelation about the extent of Halladay's drug use and did it change their perception on the man they call Doc. 

Plus- -

  • A quick discussion on the current state of Phillies broadcasters
  • Do the MLB & MLBPA plan on playing baseball this year?!?
  • The NBA & NHL are returning but should they?
  • Thoughts on the playoff structures
  • Does it taint a championship
  • Is Watkins now excited for the return of hockey?!

The Section 247 Show live streams on Tuesday Night on Facebook and Twitter.  Join us! 

The Podcast version of the show drops on Wednesday's everywhere you find podcasts just search "Section 247 Show."

 

 

Posted by on 06/11/2020 in Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, Podcast: Section 247

