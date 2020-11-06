Section 247 Show: Imperfect- A Discussion about Roy Halladay

The Doc & Watkins are joined by special guest Bob Sharpe, formerly of Rant Sports, to discuss ESPN's E60 on all-time Phillies great Roy Halladay. How shocking was the revelation about the extent of Halladay's drug use and did it change their perception on the man they call Doc.

A quick discussion on the current state of Phillies broadcasters

Do the MLB & MLBPA plan on playing baseball this year?!?

The NBA & NHL are returning but should they?

Thoughts on the playoff structures

Does it taint a championship

Is Watkins now excited for the return of hockey?!

