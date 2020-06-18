Section 247 Show: The Worst Mistake in Philadelphia Eagles History
06/18/2020
The Doc & Watkins are back in debate mode and this time they’re debating the Birds! What’s the worst decision the Eagles have ever made and why are there so many!?!
Plus
• How to replace Brandon Brooks
• Latest on baseball’s failure to launch
The Section 247 Show live streams on Tuesday Night on Facebook, Twitter, & SportsCastr! Join Us!
The Podcast version of the show drops on Wednesday's on our PodOmatic page & everywhere you find podcasts!
