Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Options To Replace Brandon Brooks

Section 247 Show: The Worst Mistake in Philadelphia Eagles History

06/18/2020

247 banner

The Doc & Watkins are back in debate mode and this time they’re debating the Birds! What’s the worst decision the Eagles have ever made and why are there so many!?!

 

Plus

• How to replace Brandon Brooks

• Latest on baseball’s failure to launch

The Section 247 Show live streams on Tuesday Night on Facebook, Twitter, & SportsCastr! Join Us!  

The Podcast version of the show drops on Wednesday's on our PodOmatic page & everywhere you find podcasts! 

 

 

Posted by on 06/18/2020 in Eagles, Podcast: Section 247 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)