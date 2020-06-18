Section 247 Show: The Worst Mistake in Philadelphia Eagles History

The Doc & Watkins are back in debate mode and this time they’re debating the Birds! What’s the worst decision the Eagles have ever made and why are there so many!?!

Plus

• How to replace Brandon Brooks

• Latest on baseball’s failure to launch

The Section 247 Show live streams on Tuesday Night on Facebook, Twitter, & SportsCastr! Join Us!

The Podcast version of the show drops on Wednesday's on our PodOmatic page & everywhere you find podcasts!