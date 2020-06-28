Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Charles Barkley Makes Bold Statements on Sixers
Tobias Harris Opens Up on ESPN's First Take

The Goal Line Stand: Delay of Game? Are We Looking at a Delayed Football Season?

06/28/2020

GLS YT (1)

Delay of game?!? Are we looking at a delayed start to the NFL and NCAA football seasons? 

In the Red Zone, Mike & Brett debate Chris Simms's "Top 40 QB's Now" list

Plus

• Where does Greg Ward fit for the Eagles
• Remembering Jerome Brown

Around the NFC East


• Eli moving into the Giants front office?
• What Dak Prescott's franchise tender means for the Cowboys and their future finances
• Washington to retire Bobby Mitchell’s number & tear down imagery of founder and known racist George Preston Marshall

 

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/glstandshow 

Follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/glstandshow

Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/glstandshow

 

Like & Follow our PodOmatic page to be updated when new shows drop! 

Posted by on 06/28/2020 in Eagles, Podcast: Section 247 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)