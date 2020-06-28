The Goal Line Stand: Delay of Game? Are We Looking at a Delayed Football Season?
06/28/2020
Delay of game?!? Are we looking at a delayed start to the NFL and NCAA football seasons?
In the Red Zone, Mike & Brett debate Chris Simms's "Top 40 QB's Now" list
Plus
• Where does Greg Ward fit for the Eagles
• Remembering Jerome Brown
Around the NFC East
• Eli moving into the Giants front office?
• What Dak Prescott's franchise tender means for the Cowboys and their future finances
• Washington to retire Bobby Mitchell’s number & tear down imagery of founder and known racist George Preston Marshall
Comments
