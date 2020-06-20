The Goal Line Stand: Off-Season Observations

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
06/20/2020

The GL Stand FB

The Doc & Brett return in the season debut of The Goal Line Stand to discuss the newsworthy off-season.

• How will football look in the time of COVID.

• The Eagles needs to replace Brandon Brooks. How should they do it?

• Do the Giants have a discipline problem & is Dave Gettleman to blame?

• Jamal Adams wants out of NYC. Who are the likely dance partners with the Jets?!  Do the Eagles or Cowboys make more sense?

• Brett has 17 teams that Colin Kaepernick is a fit for

• Can Spring football be successful? Brett thinks the NFL should focus on saving the CFL.

 

Posted by on 06/20/2020 in Eagles, Podcast: Section 247

