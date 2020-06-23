We Are Still Waiting for Baseball as MLB Awaits Player Response

Monday was going to be yet another deadline in the endless battle between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Despite previous cries of "Tell us when and where!" from the players, the MLBPA rejected the latest proposal from MLB, the most lucrative offer yet. Despite this rejection, there will likely be one more vote before MLB implements a deal.

Here is a rundown of Monday's events:

A vote was set for 5:00 p.m. on a proposal that would be for a 60-game season, that included the following, according to Jim Bowden of MLB Network:

Players 5pm will be voting on: 1. 60 G Full Prorated Salaries 2. No salary guarantee in event games not played 3. $25m min playoff pool 2020 4. If fewer 50g played then 2021 ext playoffs and DH removed 5. No additional Salary Advance Relief. 6. No modifications qualifying offer

By 6:00 p.m., Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported that the MLBPA rejected the proposal by a vote of 33-5 The MLBPA released the following statement:

The Major League Baseball Players Association today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/1OnFBsoEjd — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 22, 2020

MLB has the option to implement a season based upon the March 26 agreement previously made to players, that called for salaries pro-rated by number of games. As such, MLB released the following statement:

So maybe by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday we will finally know what is going to happen with this baseball season.

The wrangling continues. Perhaps at this point, fans and media alike probably should just wait and be told what happens. How about this: "Tell us when and where".