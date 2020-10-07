Eagles Officially Penalize DeSean Jackson

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Tuesday, new broke on DeSean Jackson deciding to quote Hitler in his Instagram stories.

Though he apologized later in the day, things were surely not done with the situation.

In the team's original statement, they said that they would continue to monitor the situation. After speaking with Jackson and learning more about the situation, the Eagles have made their decision.

The team's latest statement was posted on Friday afternoon.