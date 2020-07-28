Eagles Place Alshon Jeffery on PUP List

By Matt Szczypiorski, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles announced this afternoon that they would place veteran wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed WR Alshon Jeffery on Active/PUP. pic.twitter.com/etJf8VF8JD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 28, 2020

This move means that Jeffery will not be able to participate in any training camp practices until he is removed from the PUP list. He can be taken off of the list any time before the regular season begins. However, if he remains on the PUP list when the regular season begins, Jeffery must miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

If he were to remain on the PUP list when the regular season begins, the Eagles will have a five-week window to allow Jeffery to begin practice. Once Jeffery begins practicing, the Eagles will have an additional 21-day window where they must decide whether to add him to the active roster.

If Jeffery is not added to the active roster or does not begin practicing within the first six weeks of the season, he will remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season, rendering him out for the 2020 season.

It is unlikely that Jeffery will miss the entirety of the regular season. I do, however, expect him to begin the regular season on the PUP list.

Jeffery suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in late November. The timetable for recovery for this injury is typically at least nine months. Jeffery appears to be ahead of that time distinction, as head coach Doug Pederson said of Jeffery, “I'm excited with where he’s at.”

After the struggles with wide receiver depth last season down the stretch for the Birds, it is imperative that Jeffery returns when he is fully healthy and stays healthy the rest of the season. With newly acquired receiver Marquise Goodwin announcing he will opt out of the season due to concerns over COVID-19, the Eagles will be starting thin at wide receiver once again.

Jeffery was the subject of trade rumors over the offseason after reportedly causing issues in the locker room coupled with a down season on the field. Jeffery finished 2019 with just 43 receptions, 490 yards receiving and four touchdowns during an inconsistent, frustrating, injury-riddled season.