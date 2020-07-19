Eagles Players Sound Off On Lack Of Pandemic Plan

Players around the league started to sound off on the issue and that included the Eagles, who seemed to have tight end Zach Ertz leading the way.

Yet, the league has setup no plans to keep players safe during the pandemic - or at least has yet to release them to players themselves.

So far, the NFL's only major schedule change has been the cut down on preseason games from four to two .

There are not less than 24 hours before players are scheduled to begin returning to camp to prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

Playing football and feeling safe at work SHOULD NOT be mutually exclusive! Time is running down and we need answers #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/YPboNL47Mf — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 19, 2020

It is important to note that Ertz's comments are book-ended with "WE WANT TO PLAY".

Among the other issues raised by the veteran are the lack of an opt-out clause, which every other major sports league has already implemented and the lack of knowledge on how many preseason games will be played.

While the NFL officially reduced to two preseason games, the NFLPA sent a request that they all be cancelled that the league never responded to.

The Eagles signal caller also threw his hat into the ring.

We all want to play this season, but we need to stay safe in order to actually have a season! It’s time for the @NFL to step up and do their part so that us players can be safe at work and go play the game we love! #WeWantToPlay — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 19, 2020

Again, Wentz lead off with the fact that players want to play, but want to be safe in doing so.

Those are statements from arguably two of the teams biggest leaders on offense who have social media platforms and are set to begin camp healthy.

Leaders in the secondary, safety Rodney McLeod and corner Darius Slay, have also since made their own statements.

Why isn’t the NFL listening to the recommendation from their own joint committee? If we want to have a full season it will have to look different. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 19, 2020

PHILLY, you want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. #wewanttoplay https://t.co/ysdWmounIS — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) July 19, 2020

Additional statements from Jalen Mills, DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham and Miles Sanders have also since come out with the same sentiment in addition to Avonte Maddox retweeting Wentz.

#WeWanttoPlay that simple just protect us and our families — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) July 19, 2020