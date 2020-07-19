Eagles Players Sound Off On Lack Of Pandemic Plan

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
07/19/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

There are not less than 24 hours before players are scheduled to begin returning to camp to prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

So far, the NFL's only major schedule change has been the cut down on preseason games from four to two.

Yet, the league has setup no plans to keep players safe during the pandemic - or at least has yet to release them to players themselves.

Players around the league started to sound off on the issue and that included the Eagles, who seemed to have tight end Zach Ertz leading the way.

It is important to note that Ertz's comments are book-ended with "WE WANT TO PLAY".

Among the other issues raised by the veteran are the lack of an opt-out clause, which every other major sports league has already implemented and the lack of knowledge on how many preseason games will be played.

While the NFL officially reduced to two preseason games, the NFLPA sent a request that they all be cancelled that the league never responded to.

The Eagles signal caller also threw his hat into the ring.

Again, Wentz lead off with the fact that players want to play, but want to be safe in doing so.

Those are statements from arguably two of the teams biggest leaders on offense who have social media platforms and are set to begin camp healthy.

Leaders in the secondary, safety Rodney McLeod and corner Darius Slay, have also since made their own statements.

Additional statements from Jalen Mills, DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham and Miles Sanders have also since come out with the same sentiment in addition to Avonte Maddox retweeting Wentz.

Posted by on 07/19/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman

