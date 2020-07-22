Flyers Sign Oskar Lindblom to 3-Year Extension

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

From the start of the season up to now, Oskar Lindblom’s presence has been felt on and off the ice. On the ice, Lindblom was on his way to a breakout season with 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games. That’s when his entire world changed and he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December, ending his season.

Still, his impact was felt off the ice too. His teammates rallied around him. Lindblom went through treatments and started to work his way to recovery and start his journey to getting back on the ice. The Flyers overall team chemistry, especially in their support for Lindblom, was apparent.

For as tough a season as it was for Lindblom -- in a contract year, no less -- his impact was felt and his importance to the team was certainly realized. Lindblom’s impact will be felt for years to come, as the Flyers announced on Wednesday.

Lindblom has signed a three-year extension with the Flyers with an average annual value of $3 million. The 23-year-old, who just completed his cancer treatments earlier this month, is staying in Philly.