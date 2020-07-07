Jackson Posts Video Apology Following Instagram Posts

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Monday, veteran receiver DeSean Jackson posted anti-semitic comments from a quote that were supposedly quotes from Hitler.

Although the quote was not actually from Hitler, the quotes were still offensive and were no less so when Jackson reposted a portion of the original again in an attempt to emphasize the point he was going for.

In the teams original statement on the issue, they said that they had spoken to the veteran and would continue to evaluate the situation.