Jackson Posts Video Apology Following Instagram Posts
07/07/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
On Monday, veteran receiver DeSean Jackson posted anti-semitic comments from a quote that were supposedly quotes from Hitler.
Although the quote was not actually from Hitler, the quotes were still offensive and were no less so when Jackson reposted a portion of the original again in an attempt to emphasize the point he was going for.
In the teams original statement on the issue, they said that they had spoken to the veteran and would continue to evaluate the situation.
July 7, 2020
Jackson, shortly after the team's announcement, released his own apology on Instagram.
In the video, he states that his message was to uplift the African-American community and that he did not understand the original point of the quotes.
View this post on Instagram
I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.
Jackson also said that African-Americans and Jewish people have both been discriminated against and should unite their causes to fight racism and anti-semitism.
Although he said he did not understand the point of the quotes originally, it's a pretty rule of thumb that you shouldn't spread or post quotes from Hitler.
The team is likely to take some sort of action other than the above statement in the coming days.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.