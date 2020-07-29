Eagles Place First Player On Reserve/COVID-19 List

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources say, meaning he either tested positive or is in quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive. He’ll have to pass the testing and treatment protocols to return.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday, the team was dealt their second blow.

On Tuesday, the Eagles got their first blow to the roster dealt by COVID-19 as veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin opted out of the season .

The placement does not necessarily mean he has the virus and could indicate he was around someone who did test positive.

In either case, Johnson will need to stay away from the team until he passes the protocols in place with the NFL.

UPDATE: Johnson has since posted that he personally tested positive for the virus.

It is extremely likely more Eagles will eventually find themselves on the list.

The development could make it difficult for Johnson and his new battery mate, Jason Peters, to develop that chemistry of playing next to each other. Luckily, the two know each other well, they are just not used to playing next to each other.

Johnson can continue to prep for the season on his own as well as continue to produce more episodes of the podcast he started in quarantine.

Johnson has been the Eagles starting right tackle for the past seven seasons and has earned three Pro Bowl nominations in addition to one First-Team All-Pro selection.

UPDATE: The team has since officially announces the move along with the moves of both starting linebacker Nathan Gerry and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

Gerry is currently the top linebacker on the Eagles depth chart and Mailata would be one of the guys in line to take reps with Johnson out.