Marquise Goodwin Plans To Opt Out Of 2020 Season

Source: #Eagles speedy WR Marquise Goodwin plans to opt-out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He has informed the team, who traded for him during the draft. Goodwin has a 5-month daughter after his wife previously had three miscarriages. Family is the most important.

In the Novacare Complex, the Eagles suffered their first blow from the pandemic as the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that receiver Marquise Goodwin will opt out of the 2020 season.

The focus on COVID-19 in Philadelphia sports has been with the Phillies in recent days as they took on a team that is experiencing a full-on outbreak during their opening weekend.

The Goodwins had previously made headlines for their miscarriages of their first three children. With a child finally born healthy, it is easy to understand where Goodwin is coming from in protecting their health.

Of course, Goodwin was not a lock on the roster, seemingly battling with Greg Ward, John Hightower and Quez Watkins for two spots on the roster. Goodwin also had a disadvantage in that race as he was making the most money with a team that figures to be in a near $70 million cap hole next season needing to roll over all the money they can get.

Goodwin also lacked additional cost-controlled years after 2020 and has a long injury history that includes a metacarpal fracture, hamstring sprains (three times), fractured ribs (twice), concussions (six times) and a quadricep bruise.

Goodwin was acquired via trade in the draft and restructured his deal shortly thereafter.

When healthy, Goodwin is a proven deep threat that has averaged 16.6 yards per reception over his career, but has appeared in 16 games just one time in seven seasons.

With the recent releases, the Eagles receiver room is now down to DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, Quez Watkins, Robert Davis, Deontay Burnett and Manasseh Bailey.

They will figure to have 82 players in camp following the opt out, but more players may choose to do so.