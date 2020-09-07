No Mike Trout: Phillies Announce 2021 Season Schedule

The 2020 MLB season is set to begin on July 23 with four teams getting underway, with the Phillies and the other 25 teams beginning July 24. Even though 2020 has yet to begin, Major League Baseball has already announced the 2021 season schedule. If you had your heart set on 2020's schedule, you will be disappointed: there is no Mike Trout coming to Philadelphia.

The Phillies were set to play the American League West in 2020. That meant that South Jersey native Mike Trout would have visited Philadelphia. This would have been the first time since 2014 that Trout came to town. That will be his only visit to Citizens Bank Park for now.

The Phillies have missed out on a chance to see the new Globe Life Park, too. The Texas Rangers will play in their brand new facility for the first time when the season opens. The Phillies also miss out on a road trip to Seattle and the opportunity to host the Oakland Athletics.

But here is a rundown of some of the highlights of the 2021 schedule:

Opening Day will be April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at home

Interleague play will be against the American League East

The Phillies will have the opportunity to host both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox

The Phillies visit the Toronto Blue Jays May 14-16

For Clearwater lovers: the Phillies will play in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays May 29-30

The Phillies also travel to Boston July 9 - 11 New York to face the Yankees July 20-21

The season concludes against the Miami Marlins in Miami October 3

So while there are some disappointments with the 2020 schedule not taking place, this season should be good for travel and good for some excited crowds at Citizen Bank Park.

