Phase 3 Exhibition Game Preview: Flyers-Penguins





(Photo: Brian Born/Philadelphia Flyers)

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

After nearly five months of careful planning to make a return, hockey is finally back. There is a game on Tuesday, and even though it is only an exhibition, it will be great to have a live game back.

For the Flyers, this is not necessarily their only tune-up. The Round Robin will allow for them to get even more experience and work out some of the rust and flaws in their game leading up to the first round. This is, however, the only exhibition game that holds no meaning other than to just get back into the rhythm of a game.

And what a game this could be. The Flyers get a rivalry matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, quite the way to make their return to the ice.

Game time is 4 p.m.