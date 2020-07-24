Phillies 2020 Opening Day Preview

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

The time has finally arrived. After 299 long days, The Phillies (0-0) play regular season baseball again as they host the Miami Marlins (0-0) in the 60-game 2020 season opener at a mostly empty Citizens Bank Park.

In a season many believed would not happen just weeks ago, baseball is back and with an expanded playoff field, now to 16 teams.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm on NBCSP (tv) and WIP (radio) with a forecast that calls for rain early, but should be cleared in time for baseball.

In what will be manager Joe Girardi’s Phillies debut, he will send RHP Aaron Nola to the mound to face 2019 NL All-Star RHP Sandy Alcantara. It is Nola’s third straight Opening Day start, the first Phillies pitcher to accomplish that since the late Roy Halladay from 2010-12. The Phillies went 9-10 against the Marlins in 2019 and will need to fare much better against the Fish if they want to truly compete in 2020.

While Nola’s record against the Marlins last season was 0-2 in three starts, he did pitch to a 2.08 ERA across 21 2/3 innings, racking up 21 strikeouts and keeping opposing hitters to a .231 batting average. In his three starts against the Phillies, Alcantara went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA, striking out 17 in 18 2/3 innings.