Phillies Set Rotation for Friday Return

Phillies Add Three to Player Pool

07/29/2020

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Phillies have announced the additions of RHP Adonis Medina, IF Bryson Stott and IF/OF Austin Listi to the club's 60-man player pool. All three will report to the team's alternate training site in Lehigh Valley.

Medina, a top pitching prospect, struggled in 2019 to the tune of a 4.94 ERA with only 82 strikeouts across 105 2/3 innings (22 games) for Double-A Reading. He is already on the team's 40-man roster.

Stott, the club's first-round pick in 2019 out of UNLV, had a strong professional debut, posting a .295/.391/.494 slash in 193 Single-A plate appearances. While Stott was a collegiate draft selection, the chances are a bit more slim of him making an impact in 2020, especially given the infield depth the Phillies currently have.

Listi, a 17th-round selection in 2017, has some appeal given the 19 homers he hit between Double-A and Triple-A last season and his ability to play the corner infield spots as well as the outfield. A right-handed hitter, Listi has perhaps the highest chances of the three to contribute at the major-league level in 2020. 

