Phillies and Yankees Will Not Play in New York; Quarantine Possible

07/28/2020

Yankee_Stadium_upper_deck_2010
By Matt Boulton - originally posted to Flickr as Yankee Stadium, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

The news gets worse for the Phillies playing their 2020 season.  After already postponing two games against the New York Yankees, the Phillies will miss even more.  According to a report, the Phillies will not be playing in New York, either.

Bob Brookover of the Philadelphia Inquirer has the bad news:

But the news could be worse:

The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up to play their home games in Buffalo, New York.  However, the stadium is not yet ready for Major League Baseball.  So, the Phillies will be the road team, even with the Blue Jays coming to Philadelphia, should the Phillies be ready to play.

The Marlins, with as many as 18 affected, will take a break:

There have been no reports of Phillies players testing positive for COVID-19, but a visiting clubhouse Phillies employee was affected, according to multiple reports.

