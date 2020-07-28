Phillies and Yankees Will Not Play in New York; Quarantine Possible



The news gets worse for the Phillies playing their 2020 season. After already postponing two games against the New York Yankees, the Phillies will miss even more. According to a report, the Phillies will not be playing in New York, either.

Bob Brookover of the Philadelphia Inquirer has the bad news:

Phillies-Yankees postponed in New York, too. Phils will resume as road team at home against Toronto Friday night. — Bob Brookover (@brookob) July 28, 2020

But the news could be worse:

One scenario under discussion, according to source with direct knowledge: Marlins, Phillies would quarantine for undetermined period. Yankees would travel to Baltimore and play Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday. Marlins, Phillies would try to make up postponed games later. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up to play their home games in Buffalo, New York. However, the stadium is not yet ready for Major League Baseball. So, the Phillies will be the road team, even with the Blue Jays coming to Philadelphia, should the Phillies be ready to play.

The Marlins, with as many as 18 affected, will take a break:

The Miami Marlins 2020 season at least temporarily, has been paused. This will allow the team to continue to monitor health and safety of players. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 28, 2020

There have been no reports of Phillies players testing positive for COVID-19, but a visiting clubhouse Phillies employee was affected, according to multiple reports.