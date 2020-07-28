Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Cancelled Preseason Games Lead To Early Roster Cuts

Phillies and Yankees Will Not Play Tuesday, Either

07/28/2020

The news has gotten substantially worse for the Miami Marlins.  After learning that 14 members of their playing and coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, four additional players have tested positive as of Tuesday morning.  As the Marlins and Orioles series is not going to happen in Miami, the Phillies are also postponing their games.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Phillies - Yankees game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed as well.

The good news, Karl Ravich of ESPN reports, is that it is not due to any positive tests from Phillies players:

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia notes that the Phillies will use today to head to New York so that the two clubs may play Wednesday and Thursday.

But the Marlins face serious challenges to continue their season.  Reports on Monday night had the club looking to add additional players who can play at the MLB level.  That will be a challenge since the other 92 teams are holding on to options should they have issues themselves.

Miami had been called the "epicenter of the pandemic" by some published reports in recent weeks.

