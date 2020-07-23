Phillies Announce 2020 Opening Day Roster

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
07/23/2020

The 2020 MLB Season begins tonight when the New York Yankees take on the World Series Champion Washington Nationals.  The deadline for MLB teams to set the final rosters was Thursday at noon.  Here is a breakdown of the 2020 Phillies roster:

Pitchers:

  • Jose Avarez
  • Jake Arrieta
  • Austin Davis
  • Zach Eflin
  • Deolis Guerra
  • Tommy Hunter
  • Cole Irvin
  • Trevor Kelley
  • Reggie McClain
  • Adam Morgan
  • Hector Neris
  • Aaron Nola
  • Nick Pivetta
  • Ramon Rosso
  • Vince Velasquez
  • Zack Wheeler

Infielders:

  • Didi Gregorius
  • Rhys Hoskins
  • Scott Kingery
  • Jean Segura
  • Neil Walker

Outfielders:

  • Jay Bruce
  • Kyle Garlick
  • Bryce Harper
  • Adam Haseley
  • Andrew McCutchen
  • Roman Quinn

Catchers:

  • Andrew Knapp
  • J.T. Realmuto

The Phillies have announced just 29 names. 

The 30th name could be utility player Phil Gosselin, who impressed during Spring Training and Summer Camp.   The reason there might not be a move made yet is that another transaction needs to free a roster space. MLB Trade Rumors is reporting that Robert Stock has been designated for assignment, freeing up one 40-man spot. 

Other moves should be announced to account for Rosso, Kelley, and Davis, all of whom were not on the 40-man roster.

The Phillies also announced that Ranger Suarez will open the season on the injured list.  No announcement has been made as to his condition, but it has been suspected to be COVID-19 related.

