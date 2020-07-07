Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Jackson Posts Video Apology Following Instagram Posts
Powder Blue Podcast #19: Camp Complicated by COVID; Schedule is Out!

Phillies Camp and COVID-19 Updates

07/07/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Tuesday, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak met with the media via a Zoom call.

According to Frank Klose of 97.3 ESPN, Klentak cleared up some of the rumors about the players who were placed on the 10-day disabled list without a formal update.

According to Klentak, Adam Haseley was neither infected with the virus nor exposed to it. His absence was apparently due to a lab mix-up where his test, though it was sent in with the rest, didn't come back with the rest. Per MLB protocols, that locked him out of camp.

As for the players placed on the injured list, Klentak said Kingery and Hunter, both of whom tested positive were, "feeling 100%" and should be ready to go. Being ready for opening day would seem like a possibility for the pair.

As for Hector Neris, Klentak commented that he would also be returning soon.

Previously unreported were three coaches who tested positive for the virus: Rob Thomson, bench coach, Jim Gott, bullpen coach, and Greg Brodzinski, new catching coach.

All three are asymptomatic.

A couple non-roster invitees got some updates, as well.

Outfielder Mikie Mahtook tested positive, but is "feeling good" and ready to go.

Reliever Francisco Liriano is not in camp and may never be. He is considering sitting out the season, though no final decision has been made yet.

Posted by on 07/07/2020 in Phillies, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)