Phillies Camp and COVID-19 Updates

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Tuesday, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak met with the media via a Zoom call.

According to Frank Klose of 97.3 ESPN, Klentak cleared up some of the rumors about the players who were placed on the 10-day disabled list without a formal update.

According to Klentak, Adam Haseley was neither infected with the virus nor exposed to it. His absence was apparently due to a lab mix-up where his test, though it was sent in with the rest, didn't come back with the rest. Per MLB protocols, that locked him out of camp.

As for the players placed on the injured list, Klentak said Kingery and Hunter, both of whom tested positive were, "feeling 100%" and should be ready to go. Being ready for opening day would seem like a possibility for the pair.