The Bootch and Pat Show - Opening Weekend
07/26/2020
Opening Weekend! #Phillies baseball is back! Recapping Friday and Saturdays games. We’re talking about things we like and don’t like with #MLB opening weekend (spoiler alert, coronavirus is part of it). #NBA and #NHL are days away from restarting. We got cardboard cutouts, Harper's obsession with the Phanatic, and muppets talk? So kick back and let us help distract you from the world right now with our shenanigans, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
