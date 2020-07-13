The Goal Line Stand: A Conversation About DeSean Jackson

Brett & Mike discuss the comments made by Eagles WR DeSean Jackson. Brett, speaking for the Jewish community, discusses his thoughts on how the Eagles can move forward with D-Jax.

Plus

The Ivy League has officially cancelled their Fall sports. Is this the first domino to fall for college football?



Is Cam Newton the starter in New England?



Patrick Mahomes got paid! Or did he?



The Redskins name change...the trickle down effect

About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

