The Goal Line Stand: A Conversation About DeSean Jackson
07/13/2020
Brett & Mike discuss the comments made by Eagles WR DeSean Jackson. Brett, speaking for the Jewish community, discusses his thoughts on how the Eagles can move forward with D-Jax.
Plus
- The Ivy League has officially cancelled their Fall sports. Is this the first domino to fall for college football?
- Is Cam Newton the starter in New England?
- Patrick Mahomes got paid! Or did he?
- The Redskins name change...the trickle down effect
About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!
Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!
Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!
Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?
Follow on Facebook
Like on Twitter
Like on Instagram
Subscribe on YouTube
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.