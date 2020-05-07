Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Phillies Lose their Ace, Two Others to COVID List to Make Seven Affected

The Goal Line Stand: No Love for Doug Pederson & It's Time for a Re-brand in DC

07/05/2020
Embed from Getty Images

 

Brett & Mike discuss why Doug Pederson gets no love on NFL coaching lists and they take to task a list of "Worst College Football Stadiums" by Money Wire.

Plus: -

  • NFL off-season changes continue
  • Will the rest of the NCAA follow the lead of the Ivy League when they move to a Spring season 
  • Can/Should the Giants pay Saquon Barkley
  • What's a May 5th tender and does it come with fries 
  • It's time for Washington to re-brand

 

