The Goal Line Stand: No Love for Doug Pederson & It's Time for a Re-brand in DC

Brett & Mike discuss why Doug Pederson gets no love on NFL coaching lists and they take to task a list of "Worst College Football Stadiums" by Money Wire.

Plus: -

NFL off-season changes continue

Will the rest of the NCAA follow the lead of the Ivy League when they move to a Spring season

Can/Should the Giants pay Saquon Barkley

What's a May 5th tender and does it come with fries

It's time for Washington to re-brand

