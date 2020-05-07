The Goal Line Stand: No Love for Doug Pederson & It's Time for a Re-brand in DC
07/05/2020
Brett & Mike discuss why Doug Pederson gets no love on NFL coaching lists and they take to task a list of "Worst College Football Stadiums" by Money Wire.
Plus: -
- NFL off-season changes continue
- Will the rest of the NCAA follow the lead of the Ivy League when they move to a Spring season
- Can/Should the Giants pay Saquon Barkley
- What's a May 5th tender and does it come with fries
- It's time for Washington to re-brand
