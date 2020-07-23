The Goal Line Stand: The Return of the Bodyguard

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
07/23/2020
Brett & Mike discuss the return of Jason Peters to the Eagles and the dysfunction that is the Washington (insert name here) football club.

  • The NFL & NFLPA agree to terms on COVID testing & a strategy to start the season but it wasn't easy
  • A NCAA update
  • Gettleman = inept

This week in the #RedZone

  • A record year for players playing under the franchise tender & - Did Dallas screw up with Dak & more!

 

 

 

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

 

