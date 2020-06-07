YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #82 - The Best Thing You'll Hear All Week

The YWT Podcast is back with the latest on the NHL and the Flyers. Among the topics discussed are Oskar Lindblom as he made his return to the ice and finished up treatments for Ewing's sarcoma, the latest updates on the NHL's return to play plan and hub cities, some discussion on CBA negotiations including the possibility of NHL players returning to the Olympics, the draft lottery and much more.

