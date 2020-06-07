Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The Goal Line Stand: No Love for Doug Pederson & It's Time for a Re-brand in DC
2020 Phillies: August’s Rotation Wrinkles

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #82 - The Best Thing You'll Hear All Week

07/06/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back with the latest on the NHL and the Flyers. Among the topics discussed are Oskar Lindblom as he made his return to the ice and finished up treatments for Ewing's sarcoma, the latest updates on the NHL's return to play plan and hub cities, some discussion on CBA negotiations including the possibility of NHL players returning to the Olympics, the draft lottery and much more.

Host Kyle Collington and co-host Kevin Durso are joined by a new guest, Josh Guertler to talk about it all.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the latest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see future shows.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, follow Josh Guertler on Twitter @GuertlerJosh and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 07/06/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)