YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #84 - The Pre-Postseason

The YWT Podcast is back and hockey is set to return. The 24 teams in the playoffs traveled to hub cities on Sunday, exhibition games are set for later this week and Phase 4 begins on Saturday with the qualifying round and Round Robin play.

Kyle Collington is joined by Kevin Durso, Dom Console and Thrash94Gaming to talk about the eight qualifying series and make some predictions. They also discuss the Flyers final playoff roster, Oskar Lindblom's new contract and the possibility he plays and give some thoughts on the NHL's game presentation plans for Phase 4 games.

