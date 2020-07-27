YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #84 - The Pre-Postseason

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
07/27/2020

The YWT Podcast is back and hockey is set to return. The 24 teams in the playoffs traveled to hub cities on Sunday, exhibition games are set for later this week and Phase 4 begins on Saturday with the qualifying round and Round Robin play.

Kyle Collington is joined by Kevin Durso, Dom Console and Thrash94Gaming to talk about the eight qualifying series and make some predictions. They also discuss the Flyers final playoff roster, Oskar Lindblom's new contract and the possibility he plays and give some thoughts on the NHL's game presentation plans for Phase 4 games.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the latest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see future shows.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, follow Dom Console on Twitter @domconsole, follow Thrash on Twitter @Thrash94Gaming, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 07/27/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

