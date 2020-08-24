76ers Fire Brett Brown in Precursor to More Front Office Moves

Brown’s dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval with the 76ers, whose senior leadership – including general manager Elton Brand -- will begin exploring changes in the front office structure, sources said. https://t.co/iQtX3EGO9t

Brown's dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval in the Sixers' front office. The 76ers' plan is to continue having general manager Elton Brand oversee basketball operations as he also will begin exploring potential changes in the front office personnel and structure.

In a statement released by the 76ers' organization on Monday evening, Brown thanked ownership and gave praise to the members of the front office.

In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history. In the past seven years, our players and coaches have evolved and grown, and I have deep appreciation for the 102 players I have coached. I am grateful for my coaching staffs and their dedication to our common goal, while also proud to see three of my former assistants now deservedly, NBA Head Coaches and one a major college Head Coach. I would also like to thank the ownership group, led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, former GM Sam Hinkie, the 76ers’ historic alumni, our passionate fans, and finally current GM Elton Brand, who I coached and worked for. He is a high-character talent that the 76ers are fortunate to have. I sincerely wish him, the players, and the next coaching staff my very best in their pursuit of an NBA championship. Thank you, Philadelphia. Respectfully, Brett Brown.

Brown served as Philadelphia's head coach for seven seasons and finished with a 221-344 regular season record and a 12-14 record in the playoffs. While he oversaw the tanking years and did a good job developing some of the Sixers' younger players, his performance and influence over the team's current core group of players has waned.

The 2019-20 Sixers proved to be one of the NBA's major disappointments as they got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. They made a pair of big moves over the last two seasons which failed and resulted in the team now having a payroll projected to be one of the highest in NBA history.

The 76ers still possess two of the league's premier players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The Sixers' front office still has a strong desire to not split up the superstar duo, and they are hopeful that a new coaching staff can light more of a fire and maximize the current roster. Tyronn Lue, Jay Wright and Ime Udoka are three names who have reportedly been mentioned as candidates in the team's head coaching search.