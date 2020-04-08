Arrieta Pitches Well in Loss to Yankees
By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor
We saw this coming.
That does not mean it stings any less.
Coming off a seven day break, the Phillies bats could not muster enough offense against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as they lost the first of a four game series, 6-3 at Yankee Stadium.
The loss drops the Phillies to 1-3, while the red-hot Yankees improved to 8-1.
It was not all bad for the Phils as righty Jake Arrieta made his season debut and pitched better than his stat line indicates.
In his first start in almost a year, Arrieta pitched five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, including two home runs. However, he did not walk a batter, struck out four, had good movement on his fastball and even touched 94 mph on the radar gun. He threw 74 pitches before being removed for the sixth inning.
That is when the wheels came off.
Deolis Guerra entered the game with the Phillies trailing 3-1, promptly walked his first batter, hit his second and gave up a three run bomb to 3B Gio Urshela a few batter later. That 6-1 hole was too much for the Phillies to climb out of.
The rest of the bullpen kept the mighty Yankees offense off the score sheet, but it was not enough. The Phillies scored a run in the seventh and eighth inning, but Yanks closer Zack Britton picked up his fourth save of the season with an easy ninth inning.
Game two on Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 4:05. RHP Aaron Nola and RHP Zack Wheeler are slated to pitch those games, leaving a spot in the rotation open for the weekend against the Braves.
