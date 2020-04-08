Arrieta Pitches Well in Loss to Yankees

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

We saw this coming.

That does not mean it stings any less.

Coming off a seven day break, the Phillies bats could not muster enough offense against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as they lost the first of a four game series, 6-3 at Yankee Stadium.

The loss drops the Phillies to 1-3, while the red-hot Yankees improved to 8-1.

MLB.com Box Score

It was not all bad for the Phils as righty Jake Arrieta made his season debut and pitched better than his stat line indicates.

In his first start in almost a year, Arrieta pitched five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, including two home runs. However, he did not walk a batter, struck out four, had good movement on his fastball and even touched 94 mph on the radar gun. He threw 74 pitches before being removed for the sixth inning.

That is when the wheels came off.