Bicep Tear Expected To Sideline Andre Dillard For 2020 Season

#Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard will miss this season with a biceps injury suffered in practice today, sources say. @RealDGunn first on the injury earlier. Tests revealed the team’s fears were warranted. Surgery needed. Tough one for last year’s first-round pick.

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the injury has been confirmed as a biceps tear that will require surgery.

Less than 24 hours later, the team has received even worse injury news regarding their starting left tackle.

It was Wednesday that the Eagles got the news that Genard Avery would miss a significant amount of time with a knee injury .

The surgery would mean that Dillard likely misses the entire 2020 campaign or, though highly unlikely, makes a potential return very late in the season.

It is not a good start for Dillard, who left a bad taste in many mouths after his debacle as a right tackle. That has lead to comments about his having a few poor reps in camp getting a bit overblown.

Dillard was supposed to take that next step this season, but it now appears that the Eagles re-signing Jason Peters was a more valuable move than they could have known at the time as he figures to take over at left tackle once again.

It would also seemingly leave Matt Pryor as the Eagles new starting right guard.

The bench now without Dillard or Brooks once again returns to having exactly 0 snaps of offense under their belt with the struggling former rugby player Jordan Mailata, 2020 draft picks Prince Tega Wanogho and Jack Driscoll, 2019 undrafted free agents Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta and 2020 undrafted free agents Julian Good-Jones and Luke Juriga vying for those backup positions.

Of course, the team could look to bring in a veteran to bolster their ranks with players like Ronald Leary, Cordy Glenn and Kyle Long potentially willing to sign with the team. That said, the Eagles are in a bad spot with the 2021 cap and would be looking to bring in any veteran at a fairly low price tag to assist with that.