Bohm Showing He Belongs In the Big Leagues

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

Without ever taking a pitch at the Triple-A level, Alec Bohm has burst onto the major league scene and is here to stay.

Bohm, the Phillies first-round draft selection in 2018 (third overall), is off to a torrid start with the big club and shows no signs of slowing down.

Through the first two weeks of his career, Bohm has 12 hits in 37 at-bats and is slashing .324/.432/.486 overall. He hit his first major league home run in Sunday night's wild win against the Atlanta Braves.

He has also knocked in five runs, scored six and walked seven times (compared to only six strikeouts).

It seems like almost every plate appearance is a professional one. He's even selectively aggressive.

On the first pitch of an at-bat, he has four hits.

He's even better with runners in scoring position, hitting .364 with four RBI.

He hunts fastballs, as well, hitting .474 against them.

Major league pitching will adjust to Bohm and it is up to him to adjust right back. He has struggled against offspeed pitches and breaking balls, hitting just .167 on non-fastballs. Opposing teams may use that to their advantage.

Most of his success has actually come against right-handed pitching, so he is showing early on that he can hit MLB pitching, regardless of which arm they throw with.

He's hitting .379 against right handers, compared to just .125 against lefties.

Something about Bohm's batted ball profile that is incredibly polished is his ability to spray the ball around the field and not just get too "pull happy" early in his career. He takes the ball where it is pitched and hits it to the appropriate field.