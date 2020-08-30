Carson Wentz Misses Practice, Receiver Leaves Camp With Injury

Despite that, it is still something to watch.

The good news is that it is considered minor and the team has been extra cautious with key players this preseason, so this should not affect him long-term.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz is day-to-day with a minor soft tissue injury and isn’t practicing today. It’s considered minor and the team is being cautious and making sure he's good to go for the season.

That was overshadowed shortly after practice began as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz was not practicing due to a soft tissue injury.

The drama heading into practice on Sunday was already high in the wake of Andre Dillard's season-ending injury .

Later in practice, NBCSports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro reporteed potentially more important news as Jalen Reagor left mid-practice with a wrist injury.

Reagor is now heading into the tunnel. Looks like his day is done. He was in some pain. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 30, 2020

Reagor was, of course, a first-round pick who many questioned the Eagles taking over Justin Jefferson.

The rookie was making more believers with his strong showing in camp and looked to be ready to make an immediate impact in 2020. That may not be the case anymore.

The Eagles may need to rely more on Greg Ward, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and rookie John Hightower to start the season if the injury is serious.

2019 holdover Deontay Burnett has had an impressive camp, so he would seemingly have the inside spot to the 53-man if Reagor needed to head to the PUP or IR lists.

On the offensive line, the Eagles have had a bit of drama with Jason Peters demanding more money to play left tackle.

Peters was of course signed to play right guard but was also a backup tackle option, at least in theory.

Peters has often been vocal about not being willing to take pay cuts to help the team get under the salary cap.

In practice Sunday, the Eagles had the veteran still at right guard with Matt Pryor taking reps at left tackle.

Pryor has showed promise at guard, but has not been as good at tackle and the team would certainly be better off with the two switching spots, but the Eagles need all the cap space they can keep to carry over, so they will want to avoid any additional expenses against their cap.