Dallas Goedert Suffers Thumb Fracture

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles had their first week of padded practice and not all things went as fans had hoped.

Injury news has been released throughout the week since practices began.

On Monday, fans received news of two potentially serious injuries to a pair of key defensive linemen while Wednesday brought a status update on running back Miles Sanders.

On Friday, news came out on star tight end Dallas Goedert as Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network reports the tight end suffered a thumb fracture during the week.