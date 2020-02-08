Doug Pederson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Filed to ESPN: Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to sources. He relayed the news to the team tonight after a second positive test confirming the news.

On Sunday, ESPN's Tim McManus announced that Doug Pederson has tested positive for coronavirus.

More bad news on the COVID front once again.

Pederson told his players following his second positive test so as to avoid a false alarm due to a false positive, much like the ones that the Phillies suffered and kept them off the field for a full week.

Pederson will be entering his fifth season as head coach of the Eagles and has made the playoffs in three of his previous four season in the position.

He also, of course, managed to win Super Bowl LII with a backup quarterback and left tackle among other things.

McManus reports that the coach is asymptomatic.

It has not been announced whether any other coaches or staff have tested positive, but one staffer was sent home for being in contact with Pederson.

Philadelphia also put three players on the COVID list earlier this week and right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive, as well.