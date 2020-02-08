Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Open Round Robin Strong with Win Over Bruins

Doug Pederson Tests Positive For COVID-19

08/02/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

More bad news on the COVID front once again.

On Sunday, ESPN's Tim McManus announced that Doug Pederson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pederson told his players following his second positive test so as to avoid a false alarm due to a false positive, much like the ones that the Phillies suffered and kept them off the field for a full week.

Pederson will be entering his fifth season as head coach of the Eagles and has made the playoffs in three of his previous four season in the position.

He also, of course, managed to win Super Bowl LII with a backup quarterback and left tackle among other things.

McManus reports that the coach is asymptomatic.

It has not been announced whether any other coaches or staff have tested positive, but one staffer was sent home for being in contact with Pederson.

Philadelphia also put three players on the COVID list earlier this week and right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive, as well.

Comments

Keith deviliss

Grad parties for kids is where all of this is happening. If they keep having them it will keep spreading eagles coach or not

Posted by: Keith deviliss | 08/02/2020 at 09:02 PM

