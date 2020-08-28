Draft Profile: Stanford's Tyrell Terry

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Now that the Sixers’ season has come to an end it is time to start gearing up for what’s next, the NBA draft. With the draft just two months away it’s time to start getting a plan in place. The Sixers have multiple second-round picks in the upcoming draft, and here is one player they should consider using a pick on.

Tyrell Terry is a sharpshooting guard coming out of Stanford after just one season. In his sole college season, he averaged 14.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 3.2 APG. His stock has continued to rise and fall on draft boards, but if available he could be a good pick for the Sixers.

Terry checks a lot of boxes that the Sixers need. For starters, he shoots the three effectively. In 31 games at Stanford, he shot 40.8% from deep on just under five attempts a game. He is also able to get his shots off in a variety of ways whether it be catch and shooting or off the dribble.

Shot creation is another weak area for the Sixers that Terry does well. His ability to work in the pick-and-roll can give the Sixers something similar to what they had in Alec Burks. Adding guards who can create offense on the perimeter is a must for the Sixers moving forward.

Another thing that should entice the Sixers is that Terry is a complement to both of the Sixers’ All-Stars. His spot-up shooting can aid Joel Embiid when he is working in the post or dribble hand-off situations, and his ball-handling ability makes him a good partner with Simmons in the pick-and-roll.

Along with being an effective scorer, Terry also can work as a facilitator. He is a gifted and willing passer that could run an NBA offense. This would also make him a capable secondary ball-handler when Simmons is off the ball.

The major concern with Terry is his size. At just six foot one and 160 pounds, he is very undersized for the NBA. Adding on strength will be key for him as he prepares to go against NBA athletes.

Outside of his size, there is a lot to like about Terry’s game on the offensive side of the ball. With two premier defenders in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, hiding a smaller defender is capable. What he brings offensively should be enough for the Sixers to take a flier on him on draft night.



