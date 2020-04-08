Eagles Claim Tight End, Officially Place Brandon Brooks On PUP
08/04/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
On Tuesday, the Eagles finally made the move official by moving starting right guard to the PUP list.
Brooks, of course, tore his Achillies on one of the first days he was able to be back in the NovaCare Complex to begin training as he ended last season with an injury. The injury will cause him to miss the entire 2020 season.
With that spot, the Eagles claimed another tight end.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have claimed TE Caleb Wilson off waivers and placed G Brandon Brooks on Active/PUP. pic.twitter.com/J0LXQrPx1L— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 4, 2020
The Eagles were down to just four tight ends on their roster (Joshua Perkins and undrafted Noah Togiai being the other two) after the release of Alex Ellis, who was cut to make room for the Jason Peters signing.
Caleb Wilson was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2019 draft, being the last player selected.
In 24 games in college, he scored five touchdowns and racked up 1,675 yards.
He averaged 14.7 yards per catch while at UCLA.
He spent all of last year's training camp with the Cardinals before spending much of the season on their practice squad.
He was signed to the Washington active roster in December, but never saw in-game snaps. He was released by Washington yesterday.
