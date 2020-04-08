Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Notes: Start Time for Flyers-Capitals, Lindblom Prepares for Bubble

Eagles Claim Tight End, Officially Place Brandon Brooks On PUP

08/04/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Tuesday, the Eagles finally made the move official by moving starting right guard to the PUP list.

Brooks, of course, tore his Achillies on one of the first days he was able to be back in the NovaCare Complex to begin training as he ended last season with an injury. The injury will cause him to miss the entire 2020 season.

With that spot, the Eagles claimed another tight end.

The Eagles were down to just four tight ends on their roster (Joshua Perkins and undrafted Noah Togiai being the other two) after the release of Alex Ellis, who was cut to make room for the Jason Peters signing.

Caleb Wilson was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2019 draft, being the last player selected.

In 24 games in college, he scored five touchdowns and racked up 1,675 yards.

He averaged 14.7 yards per catch while at UCLA.

He spent all of last year's training camp with the Cardinals before spending much of the season on their practice squad.

He was signed to the Washington active roster in December, but never saw in-game snaps. He was released by Washington yesterday.

Posted by on 08/04/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)